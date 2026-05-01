For over 15 years, RV Truck Sales has been the go-to destination for RV enthusiasts in Missoula and beyond. Just north of the Wye, you’ll find Shawn and his friendly team welcoming customers into a relaxed, no-pressure environment. Whether you’re browsing for your dream camper or looking for expert repairs, the crew makes it easy to explore at your own pace and find exactly what fits your lifestyle.

The service department is ready for any RV, no matter where it was purchased. From routine maintenance to complex repairs, they have the skill and the tools to get you back on the road with confidence.

RV Truck Sales offers a wide range of new and used RVs, but that is just the beginning. Each season brings something fun like giveaways and contests with prizes you will actually use, like free equipment installs or upgrades, concert ticket giveaways, special appearances at the Western Montana Fair, and their much-loved annual car show to close out the summer.

Want to be part of the action? Follow RV Truck Sales on Facebook for the latest updates, event announcements, and special deals. It’s the easiest way to make sure you do not miss out.

Shawn and his crew don’t just sell RVs. They help you imagine all the possibilities, answer your questions, walk you through the options, and give you the time you need to make the best choice for your adventures.

If you’re ready to start your RV journey, visit them online at rvtrucksalesmt.com to browse new and pre-owned units, or call/text 406-543-1479. RV Truck Sales: Where Your Outdoor Adventure Begins.