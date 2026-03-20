Say Goodbye to Chronic Pain Without Surgery

If you’ve been dealing with pain that just won’t quit, you know it can chip away at your energy, your mood, and the life you want to live. It’s not just the discomfort; it’s missing out on the things you love, feeling held back, and wondering if relief is even possible.

That’s where Montana Neuropathy and Spine Center in Missoula comes in. They combine advanced, non-surgical therapies with a truly holistic approach, helping patients get to the root cause of pain and reclaim their quality of life.

They offer chiropractic care for back, neck, and joint pain, neuropathy treatments targeting peripheral nerve issues, gentle spinal decompression for conditions like sciatica, bulging discs, and chronic back pain, physical therapy and exercises to improve mobility, nerve blocks and spinal cord stimulation for chronic pain management, plus nutritional counseling and lifestyle coaching to support overall wellness.

It’s not just a “fix the pain and send you home” kind of place. They focus on creating a plan that helps you stay well over the long term.

The clinic is led by Dr. Jeffrey Engel, a board-certified neuropathy specialist who blends structural, nutritional, and metabolic approaches for lasting results. With his friendly, down-to-earth demeanor and deep expertise, Dr. Engel, along with his skilled team, makes sure every patient feels heard, cared for, and supported.

If you’re in the Missoula area and looking for non-surgical, root-cause care for your back, neck, or nerve pain, Montana Neuropathy & Spine Center is worth checking out. You can schedule directly on their website at mtneurospine.com or give them a call at (406) 317-1014. Life is too short to live it in pain, and relief might be closer than you think.