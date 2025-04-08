Sparkle and Shine: The Wear It Again Jewelry Sale is Back!

Get ready for the most dazzling event of the year—the Missoula Aging Services Wear It Again Jewelry Sale is making a return and shining brighter than ever at the fabulous Home Arts Building at the Missoula County Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 17, 2025! Doors will open at 8 AM, and savvy shoppers know this is the ultimate destination to snag the best bling.

This year, the sale will celebrate a decade of sparkle with a one-day treasure hunt featuring fabulous pre-loved jewelry that raised an incredible $45,000 last year! Every purchase will support the amazing programs offered by Missoula Aging Services, helping senior neighbors age gracefully in the comfort of their own homes.

The dedicated team of volunteers has been working tirelessly all year long – polishing up these hidden gems and prepping them for attendees to discover. Visitors are invited to see what these volunteers have been up to and find unique pieces that speak to them.

For those with unworn jewelry just collecting dust, donations are welcomed! Individuals can drop off costume or fine jewelry at Missoula Aging Services (337 Stephens Avenue, Monday to Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM) or visit the Roxy Theater (718 South Higgins, Missoula) to share their sparkle.

So, mark the calendars, gather shopping buddies, and prepare to find the next favorite accessory at the Wear It Again Jewelry Sale! This is an event not to be missed!