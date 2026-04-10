Sparkle With Purpose at the Wear It Again Jewelry Sale

Get ready for the most dazzling event of the year — the Missoula Aging Services Wear It Again Jewelry Sale is returning and shining brighter than ever at the fabulous Home Arts Building at the Missoula County Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 16, 2026! Doors open at 8 AM, and savvy shoppers know this is the ultimate destination to snag beautiful bling with a meaningful purpose.

This one-day treasure hunt features fabulous pre-loved jewelry, each piece given new life by a dedicated team of volunteers (the “Vintage Gems”) who have been polishing, sorting, and preparing these gems all year long. Every purchase supports the amazing programs offered by Missoula Aging Services, giving seniors the resources and care they need to age gracefully in the comfort of their own homes.

If you have unworn jewelry just collecting dust, donations are welcomed! Drop off costume or fine jewelry at Missoula Aging Services at 337 Stephens Avenue between 8am and 5pm.

Then mark your calendars, gather your shopping buddies, and prepare to find your next favorite accessory at the Wear It Again Jewelry Sale - where every gem you choose shines brighter knowing it helps your community.