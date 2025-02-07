Support Young Conservationists: Don't Miss the Griz Ducks Unlimited Spring Banquet!

Founded in Spring 2024, Griz Ducks Unlimited is more than just a collegiate chapter; it’s a growing community of young conservationists dedicated to preserving our wetlands and the waterfowl that inhabit them. With activities like workshops on firearm safety and biology, members are not only growing their skills but also building relationships and leadership qualities that will serve them far beyond their college years.

Get your tickets now for the inaugural Griz DU Spring Banquet! Coming up on March 28, it will be an evening filled with food and drink, live and silent auctions, and the opportunity to meet up with like-minded conservationists. By attending, you’ll enjoy an entertaining night while also supporting these passionate college students as they compete for recognition at Ducks Unlimited’s annual Third Term Leadership Summit. At this summit, they’ll get the chance to pick up valuable life, leadership and employment skills that will benefit them after graduation. Plus, this year, Griz DU is facing off against Montana State University in a friendly competition. Come out and show your Griz DU pride!

Don’t miss your chance to support local conservation and enjoy a fantastic evening – grab your tickets now!

When: March 28, 2025, doors open at 5:00 PM

Where: Missoula County Fairgrounds Home Arts Building

How: Get your tickets now by calling Claire at (864) 633-8863 or go to grizdu.org and click “Get Tickets”

Why? “To keep our skies filled with waterfowl today, tomorrow, and forever.”