Tee Up for Adventure: Discover King Ranch Golf Course

Looking for a golfing getaway that’s close to Missoula but feels worlds away? King Ranch Golf Course is just the spot. Nestled in the midst of stunning landscapes, this course is welcoming to pros and newbies alike, making it a perfect escape for anyone looking to enjoy some time on the greens.

The moment you arrive at King Ranch, you’ll be taken in by the 18-hole course that offers both a challenge and a visual treat. Casey Zimmerman, the General Manager, puts it best: “It’s a challenging course for experienced golfers, but we’re welcoming families, beginner golfers – anyone who wants to come out and try the sport of golf.” With views of the river and mountains and local wildlife as your companions, even a rough day on the course feels great.

Don’t worry if your golf game isn’t perfect; the real win is spending time in such a beautiful setting. With its peaceful vibe and natural beauty, King Ranch is the ultimate retreat from the city grind. Whether you're looking for a solo afternoon or a fun day with friends or family, you’ll love every moment out here.

The staff at King Ranch are some of the nicest folks you’ll meet. They’re always ready to help with booking tee times, answering equipment questions, or just chatting about golf. Their friendliness and passion for the game make visiting a real pleasure.

Ready to plan your trip to King Ranch Golf Course? They’ve got everything set up to make it easy for you. Give them a call at (406) 626-4000 or hop online at KingRanch.com to snag a tee time.