The Safe, Supervised Summer Kids Actually Want

Got a kid you need to keep busy this summer? Look no further than UM Campus Recreation’s Kids Programs. Registration is open for every week of summer break, and spots are already filling up. This camp is designed for students entering kindergarten through fifth grade and it’s all about blending fitness, adventure, learning, and creativity into one unforgettable experience.

At UM Campus Rec Kids Programs, campers get a summer full of movement, discovery, and imagination. They will spend time in fitness activities that get them moving, head out on outdoor adventures where they can explore and discover and jump into craft projects that let their creativity shine. Activities are tailored for each age group so every child, from our youngest explorers to our more seasoned adventurers, gets experiences that fit their abilities, challenge them in just the right ways, and make learning feel like play.

What makes camp even more special is that it isn’t just the kids who are learning and growing. Many of the counselors are University of Montana students who are studying education, child development, and other kid-focused fields. They bring both skills and big-kid energy to every day. For these future teachers, coaches, and youth leaders, camp is a lively classroom filled with laughter, creativity, and connection. It is a place where they get real-world experience while making sure each child has an amazing summer.

Parents love UM Campus Rec Kids Programs because they combine safe, supervised fun with enthusiastic counselors, fresh weekly themes, and activities that keep kids active, engaged, and smiling!

Visit UM Campus Rec Youth Camps now to sign up and give your K-5 child a summer full of adventure, friendship, and unforgettable memories.