Transforming Montana Spaces - One Floor at a Time

When it comes to making a garage, basement, or patio truly shine, Garage Floor Coatings ofMontana knows how to combine beauty and durability. They install high-quality epoxy and polyaspartic floor coatings that are built to handle the challenges of Montana’s weather, from frigid winters to blazing summers, while looking amazing.

Serving communities across Big Sky, Bigfork, Bozeman, Butte, Gallatin County, Great Falls, Hamilton, Helena, Kalispell, Missoula and beyond, Garage Floor Coatings of Montana focuses on giving locals floors they can count on for years to come.

Concrete coatings like epoxy and polyaspartic are not just about looks. They protect floors from chemicals, impacts, and moisture, keeping your garage, workshop, or patio crack free, fade resistant, and ready for daily use. Montana’s freeze thaw cycles can be tough on concrete, which is why their installation process includes a moisture managing epoxy primer that helps floors stay strong for decades.

With over 100 color options from solid tones to decorative flake systems, it is easy to create a space that suits your style perfectly.

In addition to stunning floors, Garage Floor Coatings of Montana works with local storage pros who create custom cabinets, workbenches, and workspace solutions designed to fit your needs and make your garage or shop more functional than ever.

Garage Floor Coatings of Montana will be featured at the MBIA Home & Remodel Expo on April 11 and 12 at the Missoula Fairgrounds. Visitors can explore over 100 color options for floor coatings and see beautiful custom storage solutions in person. It is a great opportunity to get ideas and talk directly with the team about your project. Montana’s toughest climates deserve the toughest floors and the smartest storage. Visit them at the expo or get in touch at Garage Floor Coatings of Montana for a free consultation and start creating a space you will love.

