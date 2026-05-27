Treasure Hunts that Do Real Good - Right Here in Missoula

If you haven’t been into Missoula Thrift lately, you’re missing out! Open for about a year now, this huge store - located just off Brooks Street in the Holiday Village - is practically begging to be explored and treasure-hunted.

When you shop at Missoula Thrift, you’re helping fuel the mission of Flathead Industries - a longstanding presence in the Flathead Valley dedicated to creating opportunities for people with disabilities. They offer residential, vocational, and recreational programs designed to provide complete “wraparound” care for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Their move into Missoula addresses a rising need for services for youth with disabilities, including those with co-occurring mental health conditions. Funds from the store will help bring some young clients currently living in out-of-state facilities back home to Missoula, where they can thrive with the support of these local programs.

The best part? Every dollar raised in Missoula stays in Missoula. You can learn more about their work at www.flatheadindustries.org. Then, get ready to shop or donate at Missoula Thrift - donating is quick and easy at their Bow Street doors, and just around the corner on Brooks Street you can dive into this massive secondhand treasure trove.