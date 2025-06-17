Unveiling the Art of Custom Jewelry at Jewelry Design Center

Step into Jewelry Design Center, and you’ll quickly realize it’s unlike any jewelry store you’ve visited before. While you’ll find stunning jewelry displayed in immaculate showcases, your attention will likely be drawn to the back of the store, which resembles a bustling workshop reminiscent of Santa’s elves at work. This is where the magic unfolds—the in-house design and manufacturing area.

Here, you can observe the entire jewelry creation process through live CCTV feeds that showcase artisans at their benches. The journey begins with computer-aided design and 3D printing, where prototypes of your envisioned piece are brought to life. Once approved, the design moves on to the molding and casting phase, where molds are crafted and metal is poured to create the jewelry. After the piece is cast, it undergoes sanding, polishing, enameling, and all the finishing touches that make it truly come alive.

Not a designer? No problem! Bring your ideas to JDC, and their talented jewelers will transform your vision into reality. Owner Brian Toone specializes in creating jewelry that suits the "active lifestyle" here in Montana. He's keenly aware of the challenges that come with such a lifestyle and has designed pieces that are comfortable, practical, and durable—perfect for everyday wear.

In an exciting development, JDC is currently creating the awards for this year's Missoula Marathon. Each medallion will feature unique designs for both the 26.2 and 13.2-mile categories, and they can also be custom engraved to commemorate a runner’s finish time, include a gemstone, or preserve any special memory associated with the achievement.

At Jewelry Design Center, the commitment to being your jeweler for life is evident as they celebrate your milestones and cherished moments alongside you.