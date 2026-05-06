Where Gardens Grow and Traditions Bloom

Nestled at the base of the majestic Swan Range Mountains, Swan River Gardens has been a destination for green thumbs and garden dreamers alike for more than twenty-eight years. Owners Tamus and Lisa Gannon planted the seeds of this Bigfork treasure when they were just 24 years old, and since 1998, they’ve been “Growing with you”, expanding both their nursery and their family, along the way.

Known for their beautiful custom baskets, which bloom on Electric Avenue in Bigfork and at Southgate Mall in Missoula, Swan River Gardens has earned a reputation for creativity, quality, and friendly service. Their mission is simple: inspire and support gardeners of all levels while delivering expertise you can trust.

With their overflowing greenhouses, a charming gift shop, and a sprawling outdoor space, the nursery offers a bounty of annuals, perennials, trees, shrubs, garden gear, and one-of-a-kind finds. The dedicated Swan River Gardens team is always ready to help you choose plants, design custom containers, or find the perfect garden gift.

And every Mother’s Day, families make it a tradition to bring Mom in for gift cards, gorgeous blooms, and a delightful shopping experience.

Located at 175 Swan River Road, right across from Echo Lake Café, Swan River Gardens welcomes everyone, whether you’re a seasoned gardener or just getting started. This spring, stop by, explore their colorful displays, and let their knowledgeable, friendly crew help you grow something beautiful.

