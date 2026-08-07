Why Missoula? The Story Behind the Nation's Only Forest Service History Museum

The only national museum dedicated to the history of the U.S. Forest Service is located right here in Missoula.

“We are a national museum, the only one of our kind, and people ask us all the time, ‘Why didn’t you put it in Washington, D.C., or Denver?’” Executive Director Lisa Tate said. “Because this is where it started.” And it truly is. Missoula is home to Region 1, the first administrative region established when the U.S. Forest Service was created in 1905.

The National Museum of Forest Service History, located just west of Missoula near the airport, preserves and shares the story of America’s forests, public lands and the people who helped shape the U.S. Forest Service.

The museum experience begins before visitors even step inside the exhibits. The award-winning structure features stunning architectural details and serves as a showcase for sustainable wood design. Once inside, visitors will discover interactive exhibits, videos, graphics and artifacts curated from the Forest Service collection of more than 55,000 items.

After exploring the exhibit hall, guests can head to the third-floor observation deck, which features an oversized fire lookout with sweeping views. Visitors might even catch a plane taking off or landing at Missoula Montana Airport, or smokejumpers practicing in the adjacent field.

The National Museum of Forest Service History is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Missoula County residents receive free admission on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and museum members receive free admission year-round. For more information about exhibits, memberships and admission, visit www.forestservicemuseum.org.

