This European airline is testing child-free zones on its flights

How much would you pay to ensure a peaceful flight without screaming babies, ornery toddlers, or disruptive teens making TikTok videos in the next seat over? Well one European airline is testing this feature out, with dedicated seating zones on one of its primary routes.

Corendon Airlines said it is testing the "Only Adult" areas on flights between Amsterdam and the Caribbean island of Curaçao starting in November, with specific seating zones for those 16 years or older. According to a press release, these will be located at the front of the flight and consist of nine XL seats with extra legroom along with 93 standard seats.

These zones will be blocked off from the rest of the aircraft by walls or curtains and will only cost passengers an additional $49 for a standard seat or $100 for an XL seat. Corendon founder Atilay Uslu said it is the first Dutch airline to test the new feature out.

"We cater trying to appeal to travelers looking for some extra peace of mind during their flight," Uslu said in a statement. "We also believe this can have a positive effect on parents traveling with small children. They can enjoy the flight without worrying if their children make more noise."

Other airlines have introduced similar initiatives in recent years, including Singapore's low-budget Scoot airlines, which offers Scoot-in-Silence areas that require passengers to be 12 years or older.

