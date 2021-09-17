‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Launched A Wine Company

Actress Chrissy Metz has already made quite a name for herself as a singer and actress; she’s a regular on the hit show “This Is Us.” She can now add yet another role to her resume: winemaker.

Metz has officially launched her own wine brand, The Joyful Heart Wine Company. The company’s collection was created in collaboration with award-winning winemaker Nicole Walsh and includes three wines: Red Blend, White Blend and Limited Reserve Red Blend. All three are available for presale online, with the red and white blends costing $16 each and the limited reserve blend priced at $40.

Sourced from vineyards in California, the Joyful Heart Red Blend is a combination of cabernet, merlot, petit verdot and petite syrah and has a smooth velvety finish. The Joyful Heart White Blend is bright and textured, with a mix of white peach, tropical fruit and fresh flowers. While it is made up mostly of sauvignon blanc, it also has a splash of chardonnay.

A full-bodied 2019 vintage, the Joyful Heart Limited Reserve Red Blend is a dark ruby color and has aromas of blueberry, black cherry, cedar and plum. The wine has been fermented in small lots and was matured for 22 months in French oak barrels.

The brand was created to celebrate joy, faith, love, community and generosity, according to the website. A portion of every bottle sold is donated to World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that provides food to those in need in times of crisis. The nonprofit has served more than 50 million meals to people impacted by crises around the world.

“These wines hold a special place in my heart, and it’s been amazing to watch our collective vision become a reality. Born out of my desire to live from the heart, to create purposeful moments, give back to the community, and to share delicious wine with loved ones, Joyful Heart Wine Co. has been a dream of mine for many years,” Metz said in a press release. “For me, a Joyful Heart is a reminder of the importance of breaking bread together, sharing in community, and knowing that we are all deeply loved.”

Metz is just one of a handful of celebrities who has created their own alcohol brands. Others include Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Ryan Reynolds and Matthew McConaughey.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also has his own tequila brand, which was recently featured in two cocktails at Applebee’s. Called Teremana, the spirit is sold pretty much anywhere tequila is sold, including nationwide retailers like Target.

Will you be trying Metz’s new Joyful Heart wine?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.