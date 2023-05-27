Three bears seen near University of Montana

MISSOULA- There have been three different bear reports on the south side of the University of Montana near Pantzer Hall and the Veteran Services Building. The reports indicate that they were black bears that were trying to get into garbage cans.

UMPD encourages everyone to be Bear Aware. Please call UMPD at 406-243-4000 or 911.

To be bear aware, the University of Montana gave some safety tips.

Bears that are agitated may snap or pop their jaw and make a woofing sound.

Do not run, this may incite a predatory response. Face the bear and walk backwards slowly and talk slowly and calmly to identify yourself as a human.

If the bear continues to approach try and appear big and stretch your arms over your arms and making loud noises.