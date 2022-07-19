UPDATE: Missoula PD still seeking suspect who fled traffic stop

UPDATE: 8:14 a.m. - July 20, 2022

MISSOULA - Additional details regarding a Tuesday afternoon incident involving the Missoula Police Department have been released.

The incident began when an officer was conducting a traffic stop and the male suspect fled the scene on foot.

Officers then set up a perimeter and began searching for the suspect in the area of Clark Street and Mary Avenue.

Missoula PD stated in a social media post that while the suspect is not in custody, he has been identified and an investigation is continuing.

"We do not believe this male is armed and we do not believe he is a direct threat to the public," the social media post states.

(first report: 4:08 p.m. - July 19, 2022)

MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department is searching for a suspect in the area of Clark Street and Mary Avenue.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male who was last seen wearing a black shirt, jeans, and a baseball hat.

A social media post notes, "this is an evolving situation and we do not believe there is a direct threat to the public."

Law enforcement reports there is no indication the male is armed.

Missoula Police Department is being assisted by partnering law enforcement agencies.

No further information is available at this time.