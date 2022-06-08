UPDATE: Person reported to have a weapon located in Missoula

UPDATE: 12:23 p.m. - June 8, 2022

MISSOULA - Law enforcement reports they have located a person who was believed to be armed in Missoula.

The Montana Highway Patrol — which was assisting the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office with the report of an armed person near Sunset Memorial Garden Funeral Home and cemetery — found the individual in a field.

The Sheriff's Office reports that although the initial report was that the individual was armed, law enforcement did not see a weapon when they located the person.

MTN News

"The individual has been identified and assistance has been offered. The individual has not committed a crime and has made no threatening gestures to Law Enforcement or the public. The Mobile Crisis Intervention Team has been contacted and they are working with the individual and the family," a social media post states.

Law enforcement reports there is no threat to the public at this time.

(first report: 11:18 p.m. - June 8, 2022)

MISSOULA - People are being asked to avoid the area near Sunset Funeral Home and Cemetery on Mullan Road in Missoula.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Missoula Police Department have responded to a report of an armed individual in the area.

"Law Enforcement is looking for the individual at this time. Residents should lock their doors and stay inside," a social media post reads.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.

