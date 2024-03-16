USPS meeting held to heard public comment

MISSOULA-If you drive by this post office on Kent Avenue in Missoula, you might think its just that. But inside is a processing and distribution center that processes and delivers mail locally. A few months ago the United States Postal Service announced potential plans to take some operations and move them from Missoula to 200 miles away to Spokane. So tonight the USPS held a meeting to announce those potential plans.

“Missoula was looked at this study because number one the mail does fly out of here so it is already getting trucked out to fly out of here. And logically spokane being about 4 hours by truck from here is logically a place that could work if there could be savings that could be gained from that,” Brian Gaines, the USPS representative that spoke at the meeting and is also the Senior Division Director said.

Among the main concerns mentioned by the public are environmental impacts, response time, costs, and safety for postal workers at Friday's night's meeting. Gaines was asked about the mail impacted and he said it depends on the type of mail.

"On the package side its not the local stuff. If you mail a package to another package in 598 to a zip code in 598 that will stay in Missoula. There will be some volume of stamp letter just in the nature of how we process the mail that will travel to Spokane get canceled and travel back to Missoula the service on that is a two day service standard and thats what it is right now so that service standard does not change.,” Gains said.

Right now, the mail that comes to Missoula for processing is mostly comes from Billings, the outgoing mail mostly goes to Great Falls to be flown out. If the proposal were to be implemented, the incoming and outgoing mail would process through Spokane. Consolidating mail to one location. If the plan were to go into affect, things such as social security checks, prescriptions and ballots would not be affected.

Prescriptions and social security checks are dropped into Missoula and that process will not change. So the volume designating to Missoula so if you are getting a prescription through the mail, that volume will stay in Missoula and will be processed in Missoula that will not be apart of the volume going to Spokane. The study is not complete and will be taking public comment until March 30th.