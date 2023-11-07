A wet & windy day for the valleys; mountain snow increases tonight

MISSOULA — Our wet weather pattern continues today with more valley rain and increasing mountain snow tonight.

For the morning commute, most roads will be okay, but there is a small chance for freezing rain in the Bitterroot valley until 8 AM.

Outside of that potential impact, today looks mild for low elevations: on/off light rain showers, slightly windy conditions (10-30 MPH), and average temperatures in the 40s again.

However, mountain elevations will be seeing greater impacts over the next 24 hours. Wet, heavy snow will fall in elevations as low as 3500 FT from tonight - tomorrow morning. Higher elevations like those around 6000-8000 FT have a chance for 1 foot of snow. Lower elevations like Lolo, Lookout, and Lost Trail Pass should expect 2-5 inches.

Because of this snow, back country conditions and travel are expected to be difficult over the next day or so. Mountain passes will also be a concern for Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will remain in the 40s for this week, with the wet weather finally moving out tomorrow afternoon for a brief period.