Arctic air around for a few more days

MISSOULA — Temperatures take a big drop Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as clouds clear and arctic air sticks around.

Lows will drop to the single digits and teens in valleys and subzero in upper elevations.

With just a 15-20 MPH gust, wind chill values will drop to 30 below zero.

This means wind chill values will be cold enough for frostbite to occur in as little as 30 min.

Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for parts of our area through 11 AM Wednesday.

Another colder night sets up Wednesday night into Thursday.

After highs top out in the 20s Wednesday lows drop to the single digits and subzero temperatures in valleys Thursday morning.

After these two cold days and nights, highs rebound to the 40s very quickly Friday.

By the weekend, highs jump to the 50s!

Rain moves in late Saturday night through early next week as an unsettled weather pattern moves in.

Expect wintry mix, rain, and freezing rain early next week.