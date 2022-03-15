Avalanche concerns high as snowpack grow unstable

MISSOULA — Avalanche warnings are in effect for parts of northwest Montana as wet, heavy snow piles up and wind loading occurs making for unstable snowpack in the area.

Highs this week remain in the mid to upper 40s.

Rain moves out of valleys late Tuesday night but expect slick road conditions in passes and upper elevation roadways Wednesday morning as snow continues to fall and collect pavement.

The best chances of soaking up a little sunshine come Thursday, but for the most part this week, we will have clouds filling in over Western Montana.

Spotty showers are possible for the rest of the week, but we do not get the widespread soaking we did on Tuesday.

This weekend afternoon temperatures jump the 50s!

Check your local avalanche areas:

flatheadavalanche.org

https://missoulaavalanche.org/

