Changing Weather: Springy and sunny to rainy and wet later today

MISSOULA — Grab the umbrella and stick it in the car for the next few days - changing weather is here!

The day will start out cool, but with calm and peaceful conditions. By the end of the day, conditions will be changing for areas south of I-90.

Temperatures will still reach daytime highs around the mid-40s, but snow could be seen in the upper elevations by the afternoon.

Based on weather model runs, the precipitation will slide into SW Montana first, moving into the Bitterroot valley early in the afternoon. For the valleys, rain will be more likely than snow. Chances are highest for widespread precipitation between the Bitterroot and Missoula valleys at 6 PM.

The precipitation looks to stick through the night - potentially reaching NW Montana, but mostly impacting mountain passes and local valley areas in SW Montana for Thursday's morning commute.

While this is a pretty typical spring pattern, it will be difficult to give concrete ideas on major impacts for the valleys. For now, expect passes like Lost Trail, Homestake, and even the road around Georgetown Lake to be snow covered by Thursday morning.