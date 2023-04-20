Intermittent cool and showery conditions continue; drier weather coming soon

MISSOULA — Weather conditions will remain cool and showery for the next week.

Overall, a series of low pressure troughs is responsible for this spring pattern. The low systems are intermittent, which means the cool and showery weather will be on and off as each system moves in and leaves.

The next system moves in late tonight. Most of the moisture will fall overnight from about 11 PM to 10 AM the next morning. Valleys will maybe see some snow on the grassy areas, but roads will just be wet. Mountain passes such as Lookout, Lolo, and Lost Trail could see heavier snow and more difficult travel conditions for Friday morning.

To be safe, grab an umbrella and plan a few extra minutes for the Friday commute if traveling through high elevation roads.

If this cloudy trend is keeping you down, there is some good news in the long-range models!

The Climate Prediction Center creates 6-to-10 day and 8-to-14 day forecasts that show what the general consensus is for an area in several days.

Right now, the outlooks for western Montana show drier than normal weather and average temperatures in the future. This trend will likely replace the current one towards the very end of April and early May.

As we get closer to the next week, these trends are subject to change but it does mean that there is hope for the April showers to come to an end.