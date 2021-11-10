Keeping the waterproof gear close this week

MISSOULA — Temperatures drop to the mid to low 20s in most valleys Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Widespread moisture returns Thursday morning and mixes with these cooler surface temperatures.

Snow will fall at every elevation during early morning hours.

Accumulation in valleys will be minimal and impacts remain slick roadways Thursday morning.

Highs Thursday afternoon will top out in the upper 30s and low 40s, so melting on passes will be limited to car travel/friction (heat) from tires.

We clear up by Thursday afternoon with a chance to even see a little blue sky.

Another round of moisture returns Thursday night into Friday morning.

Highs Friday are on the rise, so this moisture will start as rain and snow in valleys early Friday morning.

Again, impacts will be limited to slick roads.

Friday afternoon, rain will fall in valleys.

Warmer temperatures this weekend mean we will see rain in valleys and rain/snow mix in mountains.

We look at a few spotty showers Saturday but another chance of widespread moisture Sunday through Tuesday of next week.