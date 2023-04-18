Mixed precipitation for western Montana today; snow in the high elevations

MISSOULA — A mix of rain and snow will hit on and off today for western Montana, with elevations above 4000 feet seeing more widespread snow.

As a precaution to travelers, there is a Winter Weather Advisory for the Lower Clark Fork region and the Bitterroot and Sapphire mountain ranges. Snow totals are expected to be higher there, with 2-4 inches for the Lower Clark Fork and between 3-5 inches in southwest Montana ranges.

Throughout the day, valleys will see varying conditions. To be prepared, grab the umbrella and keep layers at the ready.

Temperatures have cooled just slightly with the cold front that brought in this weather. Lows this morning will be sitting around freezing, warming up to low 40s.

On top of the precipitation and cool temps, we also have gusty winds to look forward to. The winds will mainly range between 10-20 MPH. However, they look to rise to 20-30 MPH between 5-6 PM before winding down later in the evening.

Impacts look pretty minor overall for the valleys. Just be cautious of travel over Lolo, Lost Trail, and even Lookout Pass until tonight.

Most of the weather models show the precipitation tapering off in the afternoon. Clearer weather arrives Wednesday!