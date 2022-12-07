Partly cloudy + drier weather conditions before more snow arrives

MISSOULA — Partly cloudy skies and drier weather conditions are expected for the next two days.

The sun will shine brighter in the Bitterroot, with more clouds giving way. For NW Montana, a slight chance of snow (20%) is possible, especially for higher elevations and along the divide.

Temperatures will trend around a normal 30 degrees, with a slight cool-down coming next week.

The calm weather will continue until another low pressure system takes over the high pressure and brings more snow.

From the Pacific, the next storm currently looks to bring precipitation in the form of snow, with light accumulations forecasted in the valleys. This system will move in Thursday night and persist until Sunday.