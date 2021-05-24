Rumbles of thunder possible as widespread rain returns Tuesday afternoon

MISSOULA — Thunderstorms are possible Tuesday as another low-pressure system drops out of the Pacific Northwest.

Afternoon shower activity will pick up and a few isolated thunderstorms are possible.

These will not be severe, but we can expect lightning, gusty outflow wind, and even small hail out of a few of these storms.

Chances of rain continue in the forecast from Tuesday night until Wednesday morning.

Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 60s.

Thursday morning, we start off clear.

Our next system brings rain back to the forecast Thursday night into Friday morning.

Thursday’s highs will be in the low 70s, but Friday we cool off into the low 60s.

After the Tuesday night-Wednesday morning and Thursday night-Friday morning round of showers, our weekend clears up quickly.

Sunshine and 70s return for our holiday weekend.

Memorial Day is also looking clear and warm with highs jumping closer to the low 80s.

