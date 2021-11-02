Warmer Wednesday in store

MISSOULA — Shower chances stick to high elevations on Wednesday with most valleys seeing mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies.

Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid to upper 50s for most of us.

This is well-above average.

Average is right around the upper 40s for most valleys for this time of year.

Thursday night rain returns to Western Montana.

Widespread showers move in, and snow levels mostly stay around pass levels and above.

During this time significant accumulation on passes is not expected, but please be mindful that passes will still be slick.

Friday through the weekend we keep in spotty showers, so our weekend plans will not be a washout, but cooler weather makes a return.

Sunday highs drop to the mid 40s and we stay in the mid to low 40s to start next week as we keep spotty showers in the forecast.