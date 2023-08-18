Weather: Critical fire conditions today as winds pick up & cooler temps arrive

MISSOULA — Weather conditions today will be critical for fires, all while cooler temperatures and rain are on the way.

The current Red Flag Warning will be in place until midnight tonight because of gusty winds. Smoke plumes may be visible again when the winds pick up, which is around 4-6 PM tonight.

Gusts could reach a max of 30-40 MPH in valleys north of I-90, with 20-30 MPH winds in southwestern Montana.

The winds are all part of a massive change in the weather pattern. A cold front, low pressure system, and Hurricane Hilary will provide relief from the hot and dry trend we have been in.

Temperatures begin to cool today from the front, with possible scattered showers in the AM today and PM. Moisture looks to increase both in humidity levels and as rain showers over the weekend. Sunday and Monday are currently the best chances for rain/thunderstorms.

Overall, next week will look and feel much different from what this week was.

For any weekend plans, pack an umbrella, dress for normal temperatures, and keep an eye on fire restrictions locally.