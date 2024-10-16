Weather: Fall front brings critical fire danger, then rain/snow, & cool temps

MISSOULA — Say goodbye to the 70°s and hello to fall! Major shifts in our weather start today with a cold front.

At the moment, it looks like this incoming front will stall slightly over western Montana today. This stalling means that we will see critical fire conditions with gusty winds, rain showers and cooler temperatures, mainly during the second half of the day.

The Flathead will get the rain first, followed by the Lower Clark Fork region, and then the Bitterroot valley should see the showers around 4 PM.

Daytime high temperatures are expected to reach only the upper 50°s and low 60°s today. In other words, you will want an umbrella AND a jacket/sweater before heading out the door!

Currently, there are no advisories or warnings for western Montana, but the southwest region around Beaverhead County and towards Bozeman is advised for heavy snow/difficult travel.

Model forecasts for snow totals only show 1-2" max for our local mountain passes, including Lookout, Lolo, and Lost Trail. However, commutes tomorrow morning could still be slick/snowy.

In the valleys, watch out for leaves on the roadway covered in water. Leaves can be really slick to drive over when they have some moisture on top.

By Friday, the front should be clear of western Montana, which will allow temperatures to warm up slightly and bring back some sunshine.