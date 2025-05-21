Weather Forecast: A bit drier today, but showers return tomorrow

MISSOULA — Happy Wednesday!

Our weather today is looking drier and slightly warmer.

Light, minor showers will only impact NW Montana this morning before skies clear up again today.

High temperatures will rise to upper 50°s and low 60°s.

However, this morning has been exceptionally chilly so far! Lows are hitting below freezing (32°) and frost (37°) thresholds. Stay warm when heading outside this morning.

Another round of showers arrives tomorrow - this time with widespread moisture. Rain totals will likely remain below 0.5", but everyone should see some precipitation starting tomorrow morning and through the afternoon.

Thunderstorms are possible too once temperatures heat up. Keep an eye out for lightning, especially around Ravalli/Granite counties tomorrow.

Soon, temperatures will warm-up majorly into the 80°s, so hold tight for a big weather change!