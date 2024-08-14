Weather Forecast: A break from the action today with mild temperatures

MISSOULA — Although our weather pattern remains active overall, today will be a little break from all of the thunderstorm action.

Both long-range forecast models and short-term model projections show above average precipitation continuing in August. Today will just be a quick breather.

Fast-moving high pressure will dry up conditions today and lead to warmer temperatures tomorrow. Temperatures will stay mild for us today, holding in upper 70s and low 80s.

Expect sunny skies, a bit of haze, and generally calm weather today.

By tomorrow afternoon, more thunderstorms are possible with a potential for heavier rain and another cool-down on Friday.