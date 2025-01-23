Weather Forecast: A chance for snow tonight into tomorrow

MISSOULA — Weather Conditions today will remain dry and chilly until later tonight.

Starting around 8 PM, a cold front will move in from Canada and sweep from the top of western Montana to the bottom.

This means... snow! Active showers will be gone in NW Montana by tomorrow morning, but the front will be right around the I-90 line during the commute hours. Friday morning's commute (tomorrow) may be slick and snowy.

Basically, most of the showers will fall overnight for Kalispell and then fall on Friday for Missoula/Bitterroot valleys.

Snow totals are minimal on weather model runs, ranging from 0-3" for most locations. No advisories or warnings have been issued yet (as of Thursday 1/23 at 8:00 AM), but keep an eye out for changes.

Following the Friday snow, temperatures will drop a few degrees Saturday and Sunday with another blast of arctic air. Although it will not be as cold as what we had earlier this week, wind chills may still be dangerous by Sunday morning.

Next week, we expect a warming and drying trend with inversions likely to develop.