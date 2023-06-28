Weather Forecast: A change in general conditions starting today

MISSOULA — Light rain showers will linger for part of today before the weather shifts to warmer and drier conditions.

In general, the showers will remain very minimal, but slow moving. Areas that do see a few sprinkles should expect the rain to move along slowly.

Temperatures start warming today into the 80s, but get even warmer by Saturday. Daytime highs will run about 8-12 degrees above normal for much of the next week.

Although this change in weather pattern will maybe feel a bit drastic to what we've seen recently, it will not be out of place for the season/time of year.

Conditions look great for all of the 4th of July weekend and for the holiday itself.

One thing to watch closely is air quality - the changing pattern may allow some smoke from Canada to sweep in briefly. Otherwise, plan for outdoor activities and stay cool this weekend!