Weather Forecast: A drier day overall before more rain arrives

MISSOULA — Overall, today looks like a drier day in the midst of this Atmospheric River.

Chances for moisture are minimal, but still issued in the forecast for the AM, with the possibility again of freezing rain for areas around Kalispell.

The freezing rain has chances to continue until around 10 AM and then things should turn over to just rain, if any rain at all.

Most rain/snow showers will be pushed up into the mountains with a quick burst of high pressure today.

Temperatures will be above average in the 50s and high 40s, with lows in the 30s. Luckily, these "warmer" temps will hold through the weekend.

We won't be so lucky however, with dry weather over the weekend. More rain from the atmospheric river will arrive overnight and continue in waves on Saturday. Generally, plan for soggy/wet football games/outdoor activities on Saturday.

There is some sunshine in the forecast! Thursday next week is looking dry & sunny and long-range weather forecasts support a change in the weather late next week. For now, keep that umbrella handy.