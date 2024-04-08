Weather Forecast: A dry, chilly day with some cloud coverage for eclipse event

MISSOULA — Although today will be mostly dry, cloud coverage may get in the way of our partial view for the eclipse event in Montana.

Heavier clouds are more likely in the Flathead valley, with less coverage expected for the Bitterroot valley. If you do plan to view the eclipse, you must use protective, special eye-wear. Sunglasses will not cut it for this event, even with cloud coverage expected.

The eclipse begins at 11:39 AM MST, the middle of the event is 12:30 PM MST, and then the eclipse ends at 1:38 PM MST. The view in western Montana will only be a 25-35% partial eclipse experience.

Temperatures during the eclipse will be in the 40s, so bundle up. Highs today will be in the 50s.

Tomorrow we get another round of showers, gusty winds, and more cloud coverage. However, the weekend systems brought a nice boost for our snowpack and valleys are looking great precipitation-wise for April already, so any moisture will be welcomed!

After some Tuesday showers, high pressure will return to the Northern Rockies and bring back warmer weather for a short period of time. Basically, it's another weather rollercoaster this week.