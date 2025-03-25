Weather Forecast: A few AM showers, then partial sun/warmer temperatures

MISSOULA — While a few lingering showers are sticking around this morning, some gorgeous weather is on tap.

Starting today, temperatures will warm up into the 60°s and continue to stay warm through Thursday. A few areas, including the Bitterroot valley, have potential to see 70°s tomorrow.

This warmth may break a few records, but it will also create the perfect recipe for some spring thunderstorms late Wednesday night. Heat often acts as a trigger for thunderstorms and the quick warm-up will likely allow for some convection to begin in our region.

For now, the level of severity possible in these storms is low.

By Thursday, we expect the next wet weather system to arrive from the Pacific and bring scattered showers, cloudy skies, and cooler temperatures.

Until then, enjoy some beautiful conditions in western Montana!