Weather Forecast: A few final April showers

Dani Hallows
MISSOULA — A few final April showers are arriving today for western Montana!

Right now, showers are beginning to cross the ID/MT state line near Troy/Libby. Throughout the day, showers will sweep across the region with a cold front.

Consequently, this means that temperatures will not be as warm as they were yesterday. Highs should only climb to mid-to-upper 50°s today.

Rain totals will remain fairly light, with only a .10-.25" range. For some folks, it may just stay overcast throughout the day.

By tomorrow, sunshine will return with warming temperatures. An increase of about 5° everyday will occur through Friday - taking us to the 80°s!

More spring showers/thunderstorms will then come over the weekend.

