Weather Forecast: A few isolated storms this week

MISSOULA - Sunshine and warm temperatures today for Western Montana with highs in the low to upper 80s.

A weak system will bring a chance for some isolated thunderstorms tonight into Thursday.

These will be most widespread along and east of the divide and Northwest Montana.

For the most part, Thursday will be dry with highs in the low to mid-80s.

However, once again, an isolated thunderstorm could develop across Northwest Montana.

High pressure brings hot temperatures back for the weekend with highs back in the low to mid-90s by Saturday and Sunday.

The hottest day looks to be Sunday, where right now we are forecasting a high of 98° in Missoula.

