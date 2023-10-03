Weather Forecast: A few more days of cloudy, showery, and cool conditions

MISSOULA — A big pattern change is on the way for us - we will see drying and warming weather towards the end of the work week.

Before then, the active weather conditions will hang on for a few more days.

Widespread rain showers from overnight will turn into scattered showers and snow in high elevations (above 7000 feet) for SW Montana this morning. Basically, only areas like Ravalli and Granite counties should grab an umbrella heading out the door.

Showers look to continue until 7 or 7:30 AM before tapering off.

Patchy fog is also possible for local areas this morning, reducing driving visibility until warmer temps lift the fog.

Highs will reach 50s and low 60s again today, and then the warmer weather *begins* to move in.

Temperatures will slightly rise tomorrow, following by a bigger warm-up Thursday and Friday.

Chances for showers remain light until Friday - then we get ample sunshine for the weekend!