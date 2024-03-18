Weather Forecast: A few more days of spring weather before winter comes back

MISSOULA — High pressure still reigns supreme over western Montana, keeping dry conditions and warmer temperatures in the forecast for now.

Today will bring sunny skies yet again and temperatures mostly in the 60s with a few 70s possible at the warmest part of the day.

These current conditions will hold until Wednesday. Then, sometime on Wednesday in the afternoon, easterly winds and a Canadian cold front are expected to head our direction and take us to a cooler and wetter weather pattern.

Basically, we're ending winter with spring weather and entering spring with winter-like weather. The first official day of spring is tomorrow, Tuesday, March 19th, or the Spring Equinox.

When the cold front arrives Wednesday, impacts are expected to be limited to the mountains with pass-level snowfall and gusty winds. Rain is likely to hit valleys Thursday, with temperatures slowly cooling and snow beginning for valleys over the weekend.

The exact timing of the front is still uncertain, but be prepared to swing back to some winter weather at the end of the week. Until then, enjoy the continued above-average warmth and sunshine!