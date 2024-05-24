Weather Forecast: A few more rain showers on tap before Memorial Day sunshine

MISSOULA — While there has already been a lot of wet weather this week in western Montana, we still have a few more rain showers on tap.

Scattered showers are possible today with afternoon thunderstorms, but mainly in NW Montana. Areas south of I-90 will be drier than the NW region.

Tomorrow, more widespread rain showers return as temperatures will remain in upper 50s and low 60s. Again, afternoon thunderstorms may be a possibility on Saturday, so be cautious of outdoor Memorial Day fun. If you hear thunder roar, go indoors.

Conditions start to get more mild and warm starting Sunday. By Monday, temperatures will be in the 70s with sunny, blue skies - perfect for the unofficial kickoff to summer and any outdoor plans you might have.