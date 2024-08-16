Weather Forecast: A few showers left, but skies are clearing for the weekend

MISSOULA — Lots of good news to share weather-wise today!

Throughout the day, storms and showers are expected to clear up significantly. The worst of it should be over concerning the storms. However, heavy rain is still possible for NW Montana today, with totals coming through between .10"-1" by this afternoon.

Flash flooding is a concern with the leftover precipitation today, so please keep a close eye on incoming alerts to your StormTracker weather app.

A few thunderstorms are possible late the day again, but all skies will be clearing up towards the weekend.

Temperatures are warming up as well, close to 90s for Saturday and Sunday. Today, temperatures will be in upper 70s and low 80s.