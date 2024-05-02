Weather Forecast: A few showers left today; drier conditions tomorrow

MISSOULA — A few rain, snow, and graupel showers are tapering off today before drier conditions move in.

The majority of the precipitation left in this low pressure system will fall in NW Montana around the Mission, Flathead, and Glacier areas.

Winter Storm Warnings/Advisories for high elevations in those listed locations all expire this morning or at noon today.

Overall, showers should begin to slow down through tomorrow morning. Then, we get about 24 solid hours of warmer, drier, and slightly sunnier weather.

This quick period of calmer weather lasts Friday afternoon - Saturday afternoon. Low pressure will then return to bring showers and another cool down Sunday.

So, if you are itching to get outside and get some sunshine, make plans for Saturday! Temperatures should climb to upper 60s Saturday before dropping to 50s by Monday.