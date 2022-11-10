Weather Forecast: A few snow showers for the morning; the sun returns later

MISSOULA — A few snow showers are lingering this morning from yesterday's winter storm.

One weather model shows Hamilton and other valleys of Bitterroot seeing snow, while other models show a 0% percent chance for snow. Depending on how things progress, the higher elevations of the Bitterroot and select areas of NW Montana will see some snow flurries.

The snow looks to move out in the afternoon and evening, with the sun shining through partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will remain cold, even with a high pressure system moving in for the weekend. Forecasts after the weekend are still unclear on when the next storm will move in and how much it will bring.

For now, expect the weekend to be dry and chilly.