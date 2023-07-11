Weather Forecast: A few storms with 80s continue this week

While most are dry and sunny today, northwest Montana is experiencing some clouds and rain showers at times. This will continue into the early evening. Other than that, most locations will be dry with highs in the 70s and 80s.

After a dry day Wednesday, showers and storms could return to western Montana Wednesday night into Thursday. These won't be widespread, however, a pop up shower or storm can't be ruled out.

High pressure brings hot temperatures back for the weekend with highs back in the low to mid 90s by Saturday and Sunday.