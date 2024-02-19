Weather Forecast: A few weak waves of wintry mix this week; warming temperatures

MISSOULA — A few weak waves of wintry mix will bring light precipitation to western Montana this week.

The first wave of the work week arrives later tonight and lasts until shortly before daybreak tomorrow morning.

Precipitation totals with each wave look incredibly light, but are enough to create slick conditions overnight. Watch for isolated spots of black ice and wet roadways through Thursday.

Most moisture will be more of a mix due to warming temperatures. Daytime highs will slowly increase this week to mid 40s by the end of the week.

Clouds will come and go with the transient moisture, as well as AM fog for some valleys.

All in all, a fairly calm week weather-wise with warm conditions.