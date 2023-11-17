Weather Forecast: A foggy weekend ahead, but great weather for the big game

MISSOULA — Over the next few mornings and evenings, fog will reduce visibility in western Montana.

Some areas will see just patchy, regular fog, but conditions are also conducive right now to freezing fog. Freezing fog is slightly more troublesome than regular fog because freezing fog "ices" over upon contact with a surface, much like freezing rain.

Be prepared if driving in the mornings/evenings to turn on low-beam headlines and reduce speed.

Outside of the fog, most of the weekend looks pleasant - and great for the Brawl of the Wild game in Missoula.

Temperatures will be cooler thanks to the fog, but still in 40s through Saturday. Skies should be mostly sunny - partly cloudy in the afternoons and evenings.

Wet weather will make a comeback late Saturday night into Sunday. Currently, a rain/snow mix looks the most likely for valleys Sunday morning.

Travel may be impacted for football fans driving back to Bozeman, so keep an eye on the forecast once Sunday gets closer and temperatures determine road conditions.