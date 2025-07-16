Weather Forecast: A gradual return to hot, dry, and breezy conditions

MISSOULA — We’re looking at a mostly dry stretch for the rest of the week, with temperatures gradually warming up to near or even slightly above normal by the weekend.

It'll feel a bit cooler today, but things will warm up steadily through Saturday.

There are a couple of weak weather systems moving through — one on Thursday and another on Saturday — that could stir up some afternoon winds. Nothing major, but enough to raise fire weather concerns, especially in parts of western Idaho, Clearwater County, and areas of west-central and Southwest Montana.

Winds could gust between 20 mph and 30 mph Thursday afternoon, and humidity levels will drop, making it easier for fires to spread.

If you’re in Lincoln or Flathead counties. Including Glacier Park, you might see some clouds and maybe a bit of rain on Thursday as a quick-moving system brushes by just south of the Canadian border.

The weekend looks mostly dry, though a passing system will keep us from hitting peak summer temps.

Then, early next week — around Tuesday or Wednesday — there’s a hint of a cooler, wetter system possibly moving in. It’s still too early to say how strong or widespread it’ll be, but it’s something to watch.

