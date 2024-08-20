Weather Forecast: A little cloudy, but storms should stay to the east today

MISSOULA — Although a slight chance (between 10-20%) for thunderstorms remains today, most of the storms should stay to the east.

It sure has been a long few nights for several folks with lightning, winds, hail, and rain. Hopefully, today will stay as it currently looks on the models.

Skies will get more cloudy through the afternoon as other parts of Montana could see thunderstorms. Still keep an eye to the sky this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will hit in a mix of low-to-mid 80s. While the thunderstorm threat is low for today, it will return for the rest of the week and into the weekend.